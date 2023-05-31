United Nigeria Airline’s Plane Skids Off Lagos Airport Runway

A United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) plane on Wednesday skidded off the runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos. The firm’s Head of Corporate Communications Achilles-Chud Uchegbe in a statement said the aircraft 5N-BWW with 50 passengers on board was flying in from Abakaliki when the incident happened.

The aircraft landed safely but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway. All passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the arrival hall alongside their luggage. Meanwhile, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) officials were working to move the aircraft to the hangar as of the time of filing this report.

The NCAA and AIB were also represented at the scene.