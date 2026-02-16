United Nigeria Airlines Grounds 2 Airplanes Over Bird Strikes

A bird Aircraft Hazard Strike (BASH) has again disrupted operations at United Nigeria Airlines, marking the second incident in less than 24 hours.

The airline confirmed that another Airbus A320 suffered a B.A.S.H during take-off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 15. Consequently two aircraft had been withdrawn from service within a single day.

The latest Bird Strike involved Flight UN0519 with registration marks LS-FSJ scheduled for departure at noon to Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

According to the airline, the Bird Strike affected one engine during the take-off roll. Meanwhile, this development followed an earlier Bird Strike recorded just a day before.

On February 14 2026, another Airbus A320 with registration mark LS-FSD operating Flight UN0523 experienced a Wildlife Strike during departure from Asaba International Airport to Lagos.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 17:00 hours when the Bird Strike occurred shortly after take-off. Consequently, that aircraft was also withdrawn for detailed inspection in line with safety procedures. With the Asaba and Abuja incidents combined, the airline has now recorded four avian Strike occurrences since January 2026.

The recurrence of B.A.S.H events within a short period has significantly reduced available fleet capacity. In addition, network schedules have been adjusted as engineering teams conduct mandatory technical assessments.

In separate statements issued by the Public Relations Office, the airline stressed that each Bird Strike was managed in strict compliance with safety regulations.

The affected Airbus aircraft were grounded immediately following every Bird Strike. Therefore, no aircraft will return to service without comprehensive inspection and certification. A bird strike cccurs when birds collide with an aircraft, most commonly during take-off or landing phases.