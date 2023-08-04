United Nigeria Airlines Gets Approval To Fly Ghana Route Approval

United Nigeria Airlines has received the regulatory approval from Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to begin scheduled flight operations into the country. The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, confirmed the development in a statement by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu in Lagos yesterday.

Okonkwo said the approval to fly into Ghana was communicated to the airline by the GCAA on July 13 in a letter with reference number: AIR/4203/087/008. He said according to the letter, United Nigeria Airlines was approved to operate into the Kotoka International Airport, Accra for both cargo and passenger operations.

The airline chief said the Director-General of GCAA, Capt. Charles Kraikue, who signed the approval, said: “Approval is hereby granted United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited.” Okonkwo said the approval came amidst preparations by the airline to also commence scheduled flight operations to unite travellers with Jos in Plateau, Abakaliki in Ebonyi.

According to him, others states are Benin in Edo, Maiduguri in Borno, Ibadan in Oyo state, Ilorin in Kwara, Kano and Sokoto, the seat of the Caliphate. He said: “The airline is also seeking approvals for the commencement of scheduled operations to N’Djamena in Chad, Libreville in Gabon, Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, Monrovia in Liberia and Banjul, The Gambian capital.”