United Nations Appoints LASU As Co-Chair For SDG7hub

This is cheering news to the management and students of Lagos State University (LASU). The United Nations has appointed the state university as a Co-Chair for its United Nations Impact (UNAI) Sustainable Development Goal 7 Hub (SDG7).

Under the terms of reference of the appointment, LASU is expected to play a key leadership role in fostering the strategic engagement of higher education to the Sustainable Development Goals in the African region.

The Director, Outreach Division of the Department of Global Communications of the United Nations, Maher Nasser, in a letter of December 22, 2024, conveyed the appointment of LASU as one of the two Co-Chairs from over 330 applications received from higher institutions globally.

The letter reads in part: “Lagos State University was selected based on its regional advocacy and collaboration with global institutions to benefit local populations.

Between its leading role in productive conferences addressing the SDGs and its strong academic focus on sustainable development, the university has shown its alignment with the vision of SDG 7.”

According to the letter, LASU would be inaugurated alongside KEPA and Greece, as co-Chairs of SDG7Hub at a virtual meeting of UNAI SDG Hub Chairs, billed for January 22, 2025 to serve for three years from January 2025 to December 2027.

UNAI, the letter added, is an initiative that connects higher education institutions with the United Nations with the goals of supporting the United Nations’ purposes and principles, promoting human rights, ensuring access to education, fostering sustainability, and resolving conflicts.

“UNAI’s network of over 1,600 member institutions in more than 150 countries connects students, researchers, scientists, and academics in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by generating new ideas and solutions to global challenges,” the letter stated.

