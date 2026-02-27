United Moves To Stop United Nigeria US Launch, Petitions Dot

In a significant move that highlights the competitive tensions of the lucrative Lagos–New York route, United Airlines has formally petitioned the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to block United Nigeria Airlines from launching flights to the United States.

The Chicago-based carrier filed its objection on Wednesday, shortly after United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) announced ambitious plans to begin direct services from Lagos to New York by the end of the second quarter of this year. United Airlines’ primary concern centres on trademark protection and the potential for “misidentification, misunderstanding, and deception” in the marketplace.

When New Telegraph approached the United Nigeria Airlines Chairman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, for comment, he promised to get back, but he had not done so as of press time. There are indications that the carrier is putting up a measured response to the setback to its New York operations, as a source said the airline and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development are studying the petition.

The American carrier claims that allowing a foreign airline with a near-identical name to operate in the same market violates its established intellectual property rights in the US. This isn’t the first time United has taken this route. They successfully won a similar case in 2012/2013 against Bangladesh-based United Airways, where UK and US courts eventually forced the smaller airline to change its branding for international operations to avoid confusion.

Despite this pushback, UNA is currently in a period of rapid growth. To commemorate its fifth anniversary this month, the airline revealed several key updates The Nigerian carrier had ordered 11 additional aircraft, including six Boeing 737-800 NGs from Southwest Aviation, with deliveries starting from next month. Two Airbus A330-200 widebody jets leased from Anka Aviation in Turkey (first delivery set for July 26, 2026). While UNA’s current focus is on New York, the Ministry of Aviation had previously designated Houston, Texas as a potential destination under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

The US carrier cited several alleged incidents of confusion, including a security breach involving a stowaway that was “incorrectly reported to have occurred on a United flight when the incident involved a United Nigeria flight,” as well as misdirected consumer complaints and media misidentification of United Nigeria’s CEO as United’s CEO. Air Anka, which is seeking a foreign air carrier permit and exemption authority, intends to wet-lease an Airbus A330 aircraft to United Nigeria for Nigeria-US services, with United Nigeria planning to file separately for its own economic authority.

UNA, launched in 2021, is a privately owned Nigerian carrier that currently operates domestic and limited regional services within West Africa. According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, the Nigeria-U.S. market is already served nonstop by both United and Delta Air Lines. Delta operates year-round service between Atlanta and Lagos and offers seasonal service between New York John F. Kennedy and Lagos during the December–January festive peak. United serves Lagos from Washington Dulles.