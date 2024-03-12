United Moves To Launch Flight To Marrakesh, Morocco

A United States airline, United, said it was expanding its leading global route network by “adding new non-stop flights between New York/Newark-Marrakesh, Morocco; Tokyo/Narita-Cebu, Philippines and Houston-Medellin, Colombia.” United says it will also “increase flying to popular destinations across the globe including Hong Kong; Seoul, South Korea and Porto, Portugal. Additionally, the airline will add four weekly flights between Los Angeles and Shanghai as the Chinese and U.S. governments recently agreed to increase flights between the two countries.”

Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said: “We have consistently been ahead of the curve in finding hidden gem destinations for our customers to explore and remain committed to providing the most unique slate of travel options for their adventures abroad.

“With our leading global network and elevated inflight experience, United has become the airline of choice for discerning customers looking for experiences they can’t have with any other carrier.” United says next winter, the airline “will have the most flights to the most destinations in Africa from metro New York – and will be the only airline to directly connect the U.S. and Marrakesh – with new service from New York/Newark, launching October 24.”

This new service further expands United’s presence in Africa, building on the airline’s existing service to Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; and Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. Marrakesh will be United’s 5th destination in Africa.