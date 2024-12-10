United invested over $32bn across business since 2021

Share

America’s mega carrier United Airlines has invested more than $32 billion across its business since 2021. The Washington Dulles International Airport expansion and modernization follows similar investments at airport facilities in Denver, Houston, and Newark, and is part of the airline’s United Next plan to invest in infrastructure, people, and technology.

This is coming as United and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), celebrate growth Tuesday celebrated the airline’s growth and airport construction developments of the muchanticipated, more than half-a-billiondollar Concourse E that will transform the customer experience over the coming years at Washington Dulles International Airport. The 435,000-square-foot, 14-gate concourse will include an expansive new United Club location and state-of-the-art customer amenities that are expected to debut in late 2026.

The new Concourse E is made possible in part due to collaboration between United and MWAA, and local and federal funding such as grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for airport improvement projects that will help facilitate Dulles’ expansion. United is the D.C. region’s largest airline, with more than 8,000 local employees and more flights and destinations than any other carrier.

As part of United’s ongoing growth and commitment to the region, United will open a new flight attendant training centre in 2025, and the airline is expanding its network even further with exciting new destinations and is currently operating 25 per cent more flights as compared to 2023. “Washington Dulles has emerged as a global gateway and these new investments will help deliver the world-class facility that our employees and customers deserve,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

“Today is one of many milestone celebrations to come in United’s long-term commitment to advancing our Dulles hub.” “Dulles serves as a critical economic development hub for Virginia and helps travellers get where they need to go. I’ve been proud to help secure federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand the concourses, which will make travelling to and from the airport more convenient,” said Senator Tim Kaine.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the construction of this new concourse because it will enhance the experience of every traveller who walks through the airport. I thank United and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for their partnership in this effort.”

