‘United Football Supporters Club, Dead On Arrival’

Renowned sports activist and national coordinator of Friends of Nigeria Sports (FNS), Chief Diprieye Thompson, has described lanned unification of the several football supporters club in Nigeria as ‘Dead on Arrival’.

He was particularly miffed about the lack of transparency by the lead-ership of the Nigeria Football Federa-tion, who set up a reconciliation com-mittee aimed at bringing the different groups together, under one umbrella with the composition of the Interim Management Committee.

The IMC led by Vincent Okumag-ba is expected to lead for one year and with the substantive elections slated for next year.

Recent events prompted Chief Thompson to denounce the inten-tion of the NFF to bring the groups together, as it was perceived to be

ill-intentioned.

“I am still confused on how the NFF intend to make all these registered groups to shed their status and existence in the name of reconciliation.

“Nigerians can recall how the foremost football fans group, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club was infiltrated by a former Nigeria football administrator who in all his powers encouraged some members of the NFSC to flout rules and regulations of the group that obviously led to their expulsions.

“Again, we need to ask Okumagba why members of his dissident groups deserted him to go ahead to form their own groups?

“Now, this same fellow, who has been ousted by his own group is working un-der the tables to undermine the agenda of the NFF, that set up the IMC.”

