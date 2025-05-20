United Expands Foothold In Africa, Blames Expansion Delay On Boeing

Share

One of United States’ biggest airlines, United, has said it wants to grow more routes in Africa, stressing that one of its desires is to add cities in Africa as part of its growth plans.

The Chief Executive Officer of United Airlines, Scott Kirby told New Telegraph in New York, United States, last week at the unveiling of its new United Polaris Studio suites, to give travellers new travel experience in its B787-9 aircraft.

He said: “We are now the largest US carrier flying to Africa. We fly to many destinations. We have been growing, we plan to grow and add more cities.”

The airline is expanding its presence in Africa with new routes and increased frequency to existing destinations. In 2025, United plans to offer its largest-ever schedule to Africa, including new service to Dakar, Senegal, starting May 23, and increased service to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria.

They also launched direct flights from New York to Marrakech, Morocco, underscoring its plans to open up the continent to direct flight services from America.

He stated that the slow pace of expansion was hampered by the delay in aircraft delivery by Boeing. His words: “We would have been even bigger today, but Boeing has been a little behind on aircraft deliveries, or we would have added some of those routes already.

So we are excited about Africa. We leaned into it heavily during the pandemic, and it is done well, and we are going to continue to grow. “We are an important link, particularly between Newark and Washington, D.C. It is not just about commercial air service.

It’s about connecting people and uniting the world, and those links are critical to the future of Africa, and to have the Americans involved and connected to the continent, really critical.”

He disclosed that the airline was on the verge of having wi-fi on all its aircraft starting from last week, with the first commercial flight with Starlink on any of the flights.

“On Wi-Fi, the great news is we are now going to have the best Wi-Fi in the sky. Starting this week, the first commercial flight with Starlink on any of the large US airlines is going to come.

We are going to have the whole fleet eventually replaced with that. It is going to be free. It will be free today. The reason it’s not free today is that there is not enough bandwidth.

If you make it free, and this happens on some of our competitors when it’s free, and everyone gets on, it doesn’t work for anybody. “So, putting Starlink on, we are going to get it done as fast as possible, and they go way faster than any other vendor we have ever dealt with or any other partner we’ve ever dealt with.

Having fast, high-speed Wi-Fi is what you need to make free work.” Kirby praised US President Donald Trump for his goal in bringing back what he described as high-quality jobs to the United States; the kinds of jobs he noted that United creates.

