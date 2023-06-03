New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
United, City Lock Horns For Fa Cup Glory On GOtv

Premier League champions, Manchester City and Carabao Cup champions, Manchester United, will rekindle their derby rivalry in the FA Cup final today, and the match will be live on GOtv. Pep Guardiola’s men are vying for a historic treble, victory against their local rival could place them in a firm position to achieve their ultimate ambition.

Watch the match live on Football Finals pop-up channel ( GOtv ch. 65) at 2:45pm. City have been crowned the league champions and they defeated Real Madrid to set up a UEFA Champions League final clash against Inter Milan.

The Citizens, under Guardiola, became the first and only English team to have won a domestic treble in 2019, but European glory remains elusive for them.

However, Manchester United, being the only English team to have completed a treble, which they achieved under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999, are keen to stop their local rival from repeating the feat.

While addressing the fans at Old Trafford last Sunday after the club’s final Premier League match of the season against Fulham, Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag thanked the fans for their support and assured them that the players will give their all to beat Manchester City.

Enjoy every moment of the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League and other exciting recaps of memorable moments of the just concluded season on Football Finals Pop-up Channel (ch. 65) on GOtv.

Stay connected to your GOtv to enjoy these and other premium sporting content. Download MyGOtvApp to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription. Dial *288# for self-service options, to fix the error code and subscribe.

