United Capital Sustains Growth Momentum As H1 Profit Surges To N11.89b

United Capital Plc, a leading Pan-African investment banking and financial services group, has reaffirmed its market leadership with the release of its robust unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025.

The Group posted impressive double-digit growth across key revenue and profit indicators, reflecting the strength of its diversified business model and effective strategic execution amid an evolving macroeconomic landscape.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, United Capital reported: Revenue: ₦23.76 billion, a 57% increase from ₦15.14 billion in H1 2024, Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₦13.79 billion, up 52% year-on-year, Profit After Tax (PAT): ₦11.89 billion, reflecting a 54% rise.

This performance underscores the Group’s operational efficiency and earnings strength across its core verticals, investment banking, asset management, trusteeship, and securities trading.

In line with its shareholder-centric approach, the Group declared an interim dividend payout of ₦5.4 billion, translating to ₦0.30 per 50 kobo ordinary share, a move aimed at rewarding shareholder confidence and loyalty.

Perhaps most striking is United Capital’s five-year growth trajectory. Between H1 2020 and H1 2025: Net earnings jumped 522%, from ₦1.91 billion to ₦11.89 billion, Revenue expanded more than fivefold, from ₦4.45 billion to ₦23.76 billion.

This remarkable growth cements the Group’s status as one of the top-performing non-bank financial institutions in Nigeria.

Shareholders’ Funds rose by 25% to ₦166.91 billion, further consolidating the Group’s balance sheet strength and positioning it for greater market impact.

Speaking during an investor and analyst call in Lagos on Wednesday, Group CEO Mr. Peter Ashade attributed the continued success to the Group’s strategic direction and disciplined execution:

“We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note. Once again, we have sustained our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the resilience of our diversified business model. This year, we continue to honour our commitment by declaring another interim dividend of ₦5.4 billion, reinforcing our dedication to delivering sustainable returns and enhancing shareholder value.”

United Capital has continued to pursue aggressive growth, notably expanding into Francophone West Africa as part of its broader Pan-African strategy. Its current focus on retail market development and regional expansion is expected to deepen market penetration and sustain momentum.

As the second half of 2025 unfolds, analysts expect the Group to build on its solid start, leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships to drive greater shareholder value.