United Capital Posts N28.15bn Profit, Declares N1 Dividend For 2025

United Capital Plc has reported a profit after tax of N28.15 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 16.8 per cent increase from N24.10 billion recorded in 2024.

The Group’s audited consolidated financial statements show that gross earnings rose by 34.8 per cent to N58.55 billion in 2025 from N43.43 billion in the previous year, driven by strong growth across its key income lines.

Net operating income climbed to N53.53 billion from N36.56 billion in 2024, while profit before tax grew to N41.18 billion, up from N30.10 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to 156 kobo in 2025 from 134 kobo in 2024, reflecting improved profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In its corporate action announcement, the company said it had paid an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share at half-year, amounting to N5.4 billion. The Board has proposed a final dividend of 70 kobo per share, totaling N12.6 billion, subject to appropriate withholding tax and shareholder approval.

This brings the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to N1.00 per share, representing a total payout of N18 billion. Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of April 7, 2026, will be eligible for the final dividend.

The register will be closed from April 8 to April 10, 2026, while payment is scheduled for April 24, 2026, to shareholders who have completed their e-dividend registration. A breakdown of the income lines shows that fee and commission income rose significantly to N23.25 billion from N14.59 billion in 2024.

Net trading income also improved to N17.66 billion compared to N6.41 billion in the prior year, underscoring the Group’s strong performance in its investment and trading activities. On the balance sheet, total assets increased to N1.76 trillion as of December 31, 2025, from N1.70 trillion in 2024.

Shareholders’ funds grew to N149.996 billion from N133.50 billion in the previous year, reflecting retained earnings and improved comprehensive income.

However, total comprehensive income declined to N30.97 billion from N59.47 billion in 2024, largely due to lower fair value gains on investment securities compared to the prior year.

From a cash flow perspective, net cash generated from operating activities stood at N207.21 billion, while net cash used in investing and financing activities amounted to N194.98 billion and N37.57 billion respectively. Cash and cash equivalents closed the year at N287.10 billion.