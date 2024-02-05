United Capital: MPR’ll hit 20% in early 2024

Citing persistent inflation, occasioned by the continued depreciation of the naira, Pan-African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc has predicted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will raise its benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 20.0 per cent in early 2024 compared with 18.75 per cent at the end of 2023.

The firm, which stated this in its “Nigeria Economic and Financial Markets Outlook 2024” report released over the weekend, forecast an average inflation rate of 23.6per cent and an economic growth of 2.6 per cent for the country, this year. The report stated: “In 2024, Nigeria’s economic growth may uptick at 2.6 per cent, driven by an oil sector rebound and growth in non-oil sectors. The services, banking, and ICT sectors will record impressive growth. On the flip side, rising inflation, potential interest rate hikes, FX illiquidity, and naira depreciation may inhibit growth. “Similarly, naira’s depreciation may increase the prices of imported goods. Thus, inflation will persist averaging 23.6 per cent in 2024.

Therefore, we anticipate an upward adjustment of 125bps in the MPR, reaching 20.0% by early 2024. “Fiscal deficit may exceed budget owing to costly Ways and Means financing. Due to naira depreciation, foreign currency debt may increase, and domestic debt may rise as reliance on domestic borrowing surges. Due to expected oil production from Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries, current account surplus may increase from estimated 2.1 per cent in 2023 to 2.9 per cent in 2024.” It further said: “The premium status of Nigerian equities market will persist. PFAs will contribute to the growth of equities market. We see a bullish run in the fixed income space as yields adjust lower in advanced economies. Foreign investors will find Nigerian markets attractive as central banks cut rates in 2024, leading to a shift in global capital flow. Corporate issuers may raise debts at the short end of the curve, copitalising on FG’s indication to reduce reliance on domestic debt market. “The return to orthodox methods will drive yields based on supply and demand fundamentals. System liquidity will play a key role in determining money market rates, particularly at the short end of the curve. CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window activities and OMO maturities of N718.0bn will support system liquidity in 2024.” The report, however, said that: “Perennial debt sustainability and FX volatility concerns will pose downside risk.”

It added: “As global debt becomes cheaper, Nigeria may opt for Eurobond issuances. We expect a total of $1.3 billion worth of Eurobond maturities in 2024, this will provide exit points for investors at different intervals.” With regards to forecasts about the MPR, FSDH Research, an arm of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, said in its 2024 economic outlook that it expects the benchmark interest rate to be increased to 19 per cent in the first half of this year. The firm, however, said it expects that the MPR “will be adjusted downwards as the inflation rate declines in H2.” Similarly, in a recent report, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) said it expects the MPC at its meeting this month to increase the MPR by 150–200 bps to 20.25 per cent-20.75 per cent p.a. New Telegraph reports that the CBN recently published a calendar of meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 2024. The calendar indicates that the meetings have been scheduled for February, March, May, July, September and November 2024, with the first meeting of the year slated to hold on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27, 2024.