United Capital Infrastructure Fund Delivers 24.62% Return, Pays N6bn To Investors

United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF), a SEC-licensed infrastructure debt fund operated by leading Pan-African financial services group United Capital Plc, has announced a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, delivering a gross return of 24.62% and consistently outperforming comparable market instruments.

The Fund recorded total income of N3.06 billion in FY 2025, representing a 54.5% year-on-year increase, driven by the strong performance of its diversified infrastructure loan portfolio.

This significant growth in fund performance underscores the growing role of private capital in financing critical infrastructure projects across Nigeria’s key economic sectors.

Since its inception, UCIF has now distributed a total of N6.19 billion to qualified unitholders, reaffirming its commitment to providing regular and sustainable income to investors.

During the 2025 financial year, the Fund further strengthened its governance framework by onboarding four seasoned professionals to its Investment Committee, bringing extensive expertise in infrastructure finance, transaction advisory services, impact investing, and corporate governance.