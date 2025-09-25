United Capital Group Holds Memorial Service For Six Colleagues Lost In Lagos Fire

United Capital Group on Wednesday hosted a solemn memorial service in honour of six colleagues who tragically lost their lives in the September 16, 2025, fire incident at Afriland Towers, the company’s Lagos headquarters.

The ceremony, held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought the Nigerian capital market community to a standstill. Regulators, industry leaders, clients, partners, and well-wishers joined grieving families and friends to pay their last respects. The event was also livestreamed for international audiences, with additional viewing centres in Abuja and Port Harcourt, enabling more colleagues to participate.

Group CEO, Peter Ashade, opened the service with a heartfelt address, leading attendees in a moment of silence before delivering a moving tribute. He reflected on the personalities, contributions, and legacies of the departed while offering words of comfort to their families.

Also speaking, Tony Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, expressed his deep sorrow, extending condolences to the bereaved families. He reaffirmed the unity and resilience of the United Capital and Heirs Holdings family during the difficult period.

The service featured emotional tributes from family members, colleagues, and friends, celebrating the lives of the deceased. Pastor Ituah Ighodalo delivered a message of encouragement and hope, while renowned singer Timi Dakolo closed the ceremony with a stirring rendition that left the audience in solemn reflection.

Guests described the memorial as a dignified and befitting farewell, honouring the memories of the fallen colleagues. United Capital Group, in a statement, said while the pain of their loss remains profound, their impact and contributions will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew them.