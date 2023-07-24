United Capital engages COO, directors

United Capital Plc has appointed Ayodeji Adigun as chief operating officer. Also, it appointed Mr Sam Nwanze and Mr Chiugo Ndubuisi as non-executive directors. Adigun served as executive director/ chief operating officer at Nova Merchant Bank Limited prior to the appointment.

The company’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, said in a statement that he would oversee its risk management, compliance, finance and treasury functions. Adigun obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from University of Lagos. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). Also, Nwanze is an astute, well-rounded finance professional, business executive, investment banker and management consultant with experience in managing a broad spectrum of financial and banking responsibilities, including mergers and acquisitions, finance, performance management, treasury management, project management, integration and strategic planning.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science degree in finance & management at Cranfield University, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, associate of the Institute of Directors, Nigerian Institute of Management and the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria. Ndubisi is an experienced professional with strong financial knowledge, anchored on extensive hands-on experience in strategic financial management and an in-depth understanding of financial sector dynamics. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University of Nigeria and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from University of Lagos