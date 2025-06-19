United Capital Deepens Francophone Footprint With Launch Of CFA

Share

United Capital Plc has announced the launch of two new CFA franc-denominated mutual funds—UCAMWAL Bond Fund and UCAMWAL Diversified Fund—through its newly established subsidiary, United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited (UCAMWAL), headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This marks the formal entry of the investment banking group into the Francophone West African market and the official commencement of UCAMWAL’s operations.

The new subsidiary has been licensed by the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (AMF-UMOA), granting it the authority to operate across the union’s eight member countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

The UCAMWAL Bond Fund is a low-risk, open-ended investment vehicle designed to offer capital preservation by investing in fixed income and money market instruments. On the other hand, the UCAMWAL Diversified Fund provides a balanced portfolio, blending equities, fixed income, and money market instruments to deliver long-term capital growth and diversification.

Speaking on the development, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, described the launch as a significant step in the group’s vision of becoming a truly pan-African investment powerhouse. He said the expansion reflects United Capital’s mission to deliver inclusive financial services that empower local economies and drive sustainable growth across Africa.

“This product launch signals the start of our broader footprint expansion across Africa, beginning with the WAEMU region. As a group, our mission is to shape a more financially inclusive and economically resilient Africa—for Africa, by Africans,” Ashade said. “This marks the beginning of a legacy—one rooted in wealth creation, financial empowerment, and a new chapter in Africa’s journey of innovation and sustainable growth.”

Ejikeme Okoli, Director of Africa Operations at United Capital, said the entry into the WAEMU region is anchored in long-term commitment, with an emphasis on building trusted partnerships and catalyzing domestic investment through relevant, accessible products.

“Our expansion into WAEMU is more than physical presence—it’s about impact,” Okoli said. “We’re building a truly Pan-African financial institution that partners with local economies to unlock long-term prosperity. Our approach is collaborative, not extractive.”

Managing Director of UCAMWAL, Labas Bamba, emphasized that the funds were created to reflect the unique needs of the region’s investors. He said both funds incorporate international standards while being tailored for the local investment climate.

“These funds are tailored to meet the distinct needs of our investors, blending global best practices with deep local market insight,” Bamba said. “We recognize that every investor’s journey is unique, and our solutions are designed to reflect that diversity.”

With over ₦2 trillion in assets under management and $500 million in mutual funds currently managed in Nigeria, United Capital is leveraging its deep market experience to offer investment products that broaden access to finance across Francophone West Africa. The launch of these two CFA-denominated mutual funds marks a major step in that journey.

The funds are now available for subscription through UCAMWAL’s website and authorized local distributors. The company expects this development to support the mobilization of domestic capital, encourage a savings and investment culture, and contribute to broader financial inclusion in the region.

Through its expanding continental footprint, United Capital is positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s capital markets, committed to driving sustainable development, wealth creation, and regional integration from within the continent.

