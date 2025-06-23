United Capital Deepens Francophone Footprint With CFA-Denominated Mutual Funds

Share

In a landmark push to extend its panAfrican investment franchise, United Capital Plc has unveiled two new CFA franc-denominated mutual funds— UCAMWAL Bond Fund and UCAMWAL Diversified Fund—under its freshly established subsidiary, United Capital Asset Management West Africa Limited (UCAMWAL), headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The launch, which marks the commencement of UCAMWAL’s operations, signals United Capital’s formal entry into Francophone West Africa, targeting a regional bloc long underserved in wealth and asset management offerings tailored to local currency and investor needs.

Strategically licensed by the Financial Markets Authority of the West African Economic & Monetary Union (AMFUMOA), UCAMWAL is empowered to operate across all eight member states— Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

The subsidiary will provide portfolio management, financial advisory, and mutual fund services aligned with regional regulations and market dynamics.

The UCAMWAL Bond Fund, a lowrisk, open-ended vehicle, will invest in fixed income and money market instruments, designed to appeal to conservative investors prioritizing capital preservation with predictable returns.

On the other hand, the UCAMWAL Diversified Fund offers a balanced asset allocation strategy—blending equities, fixed income, and money markets—to serve those pursuing capital growth and diversification over the long haul.

Group CEO of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, described the launch as a pivotal stride in the firm’s continental ambitions. “This product launch signals the kickoff of the expansion of our pan-African footprint, starting with the WAEMU region.

As a group, our mission is to shape a more financially inclusive and economically resilient Africa, for Africa by Africans,” Ashade declared, adding that “this is the beginning of a legacy for wealth creation, financial empowerment, and a new chapter in Africa’s story of innovation and enduring success.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Ejikeme Okoli, Director, Africa Operations at United Capital, emphasized the firm’s impact-driven growth strategy. “Our expansion into WAEMU is about more than presence—it’s about impact.

We’re building a truly PanAfrican financial institution that partners with local economies to unlock long-term prosperity. Our approach is collaborative, not extractive,” he said.

