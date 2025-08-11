United Capital Declares N5.4bn Interim Dividend As H1 Profits Hit N11.89bn

United Capital Plc has declared an interim dividend of N5.4 billion (N0.30 per share) for the first half (H1) of 2025, after delivering another stellar financial performance marked by double-digit growth across revenue and profitability metrics.

In its unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the investment banking group reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of N11.89 billion, representing a 54 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Group Revenue climbed 57 per cent year-on-year to N23.76 billion, driven by improved earnings across its core business lines.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) also rose sharply by 52 per cent to N13.79 billion, underlining the group’s operational efficiency and income diversification strategy. The board of directors, in a vote of confidence on the group’s consistent earnings trajectory, approved the payout of N5.4 billion in interim dividends, maintaining the pace set last year when United Capital issued its maiden interim dividend alongside a 2-for-1 bonus issue.

Also noteworthy is the expansion in shareholders’ funds, which climbed by 25 per cent to N166.91 billion, reinforcing the company’s robust capital base and long-term financial health. Speaking during the group’s investor call on Thursday, Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ashade noted that the results reflect United Capital’s continued excellence and strategic execution in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

“We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note,” Ashade said. “Once again, we have continued our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified business model.”

Ashade reaffirmed the company’s commitment to shareholder returns, stating, “This year, we continue to honour our commitment by declaring another interim dividend of N5.4 billion, reinforcing our dedication to delivering sustainable returns and enhancing shareholder value.”