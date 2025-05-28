United Capital Asset Management Launches Investment Fund For Children

Share

United Capital Asset Management (UCAML), a leading asset management company and subsidiary of United Capital Group, on Monday, unveiled its latest mutual fund, “The Children Investment Fund (CIF)” at an event held in Lagos.

According to the company, “the Children Investment Fund is a naira-denominated, open-ended mutual fund designed to provide Nigerian families with access to long-term investment opportunities tailored to key milestones in a child’s life such as education, healthcare, and future capital needs.

By offering a disciplined, professionally managed investment vehicle, the fund empowers parents and guardians to build lasting financial security for their children.”

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/ CEO of United Capital Asset Management, Dr. Odiri Oginni, highlighted the importance of starting early when it comes to building wealth for the next generation.

“The Children Investment Fund was created to help parents/guardians prepare financially for the future of their children/wards.

We believe that every child deserves a good financial head start, and this fund is our contribution to building that foundation for the next generation. Whether it’s for education, or healthcare, or special needs, this fund provides a structured and disciplined way to start early and grow steadily.”

In his speech, the Group CEO of United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, highlighted the strategic alignment of the new fund with the Group’s broader objectives around financial inclusion, intergenerational wealth creation and long-term impact.

