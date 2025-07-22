United Airlines Reports Second Quarter Profit

United Airlines (UAL) has re – ported a secondquarter profit, ahead of Wall Street expectations, and has grown both earnings and pre-tax margin in the first half of 2025 versus the first half of 2024.

The company had second-quarter pre-tax earnings of $1.2 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 8.2 per cent, and adjusted pre-tax earnings2 of $1.7 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin2 of 11.0 per cent.

The company also achieved diluted earnings per share of $2.97 and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 of $3.87, compared to guidance of $3.25 to $4.25.

Total operating revenue grew 1.7 per cent compared to the year-ago period to $15.2 billion. Beginning in early July, United has seen a sequential six-point acceleration in demand and a doubledigit acceleration in business demand versus the second quarter.

The airline attributes this to less geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty and has updated its full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share1 guidance to $9.00 to $11.00, underscoring the resilience of United’s brand-loyal, revenue-diverse business model.

United’s diverse sources of revenue contributed to its second-quarter results: Premium cabin revenue rose 5.6 per cent year-overyear; revenue from Basic Economy rose 1.7 per cent year-over-year; cargo revenue rose 3.8 per cent year-over-year, and loyalty revenue rose 8.7 per cent year-over-year.

United’s operational performance during the second quarter continued to lay a foundation for its overall success. Its consolidated on-time departures (D:00) were highest, and seat cancellation rates were the airline’s lowest for a second quarter since the pandemic, and hubs in Newark, Los Angeles, and San Francisco all achieved their best on-time departure for a second quarter since the pandemic.

In June, United posted a better on-time arrival rate at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) than all other major airlines at LaGuardia International Airport (LGA) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

“Our second-quarter performance was more proof that the United Next strategy is working. I am extremely proud of the team for executing a strong operation and navigating through a volatile macroeconomic period, while still growing earnings and pre-tax margin for the first half of the year,” said United CEO Scott Kirby.

“Importantly, United saw a positive shift in demand beginning in early July, and, like 2024, anticipates another inflexion in industry supply in midAugust.