United Airlines promotes bluetooth-enabled planes

As part of United Next, United Air- lines’ plan to modernise and grow its fleet, the carrier currently has Bluetooth connectivity on more than 100 planes and expects it to be on about 800 aircraft by 2032. Eturbonews.com reports that United Airlines showed off the capabilities of its new Bluetooth-enabled planes, with an emphasis on new AirPods Pro features that make it easier for passengers and flight crews to connect and communicate. In addition to seamlessly connecting to United’s new seatback screens, travellers can take advantage of other new inno- vative features when using AirPods Pro, including Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio. Now available for all AirPods Pro (2nd generation), Conversation Aware- ness lowers volume when the user starts speaking, which can make it easier to communicate with a flight attendant when ordering food and beverages.

