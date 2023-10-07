Unite Your Subjects For Peace, Prosperity Of Your Domain, Gov Bello Charges Ejeh Ankpa

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has charged the newly installed Ejeh of Ankpa to ensure peace and unity towards prosperity in his domain.

The Governor who presided over the official presentation of the Staff of Office to the new Ejeh of Ankpa, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu.

Governor Bello underscored the paramount role of justice in Ejeh’s reign, emphasizing the need for impartiality and fairness in the administration of justice to all subjects.

“As the paramount ruler of Ankpa, the Ejeh is now entrusted with the responsibility of becoming the father of all, tasked with the duty of dispensing justice without bias or favouritism.”

The governor urged the Ejeh to cultivate unity among his people, as unity is pivotal to ensuring the security and prosperity of Ankpa.

“Today, we are here to celebrate you, my brother, Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, as the 4th Ejeh Ankpa, through the presentation of the Staff of Office. With this honour, you have become the father of all, and you must be just and equitable in all circumstances.

“Ankpa is blessed with abundant natural and human resources, and you can only harness these resources in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.”

The governor stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence, especially as the state approaches the upcoming governorship election. He appealed to the people to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the peace of the state.

“This is election season, and representatives from various political parties are present here. You can see my brother, Rear Admiral Jibrin Usman, the Accord party candidate for the November 11 governorship election, seated alongside the APC candidate for the same election, Hon. Usman Ododo. They are engaged in discussions about the issues.

“I implore all of you to adhere to the rules. There will always be a forum where we can convene to discuss the growth and development of our state. Our government is resolute, and the security agencies are vigilant.

“No act of violence will be tolerated before, during, and after the election. I am confident that our party, the All Progressives Congress, will emerge victorious. I appeal to you to steer clear of violence entirely.”

The presentation of the Staff of the Office to Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, now the 4th Ejeh Ankpa, attracted dignitaries from diverse spheres of life.

Among the distinguished figures in attendance were the Atta Igala and Chairman of the Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Mathew Alaji Opaluwa Ogwuche-akpa, CFR; the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Mni; the Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, CFR; the Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Diko Umar Rada; former Governor of Kogi State, Capt Idris Ichalla Wada; former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema; the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Audu, as well as eminent sons and daughters of the state, and a host of other prominent individuals.

This auspicious event marked the commencement of a new chapter in the history of Ankpa, symbolizing the formal installation and investiture of the Ejeh, and it was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities from far and wide.