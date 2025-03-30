Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to urgently address Nigeria’s deepening disunity to prevent a possible revolution.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Primate Ayodele’s warning is coming barely 24 hours after President Tinubu celebrated his 73rd birthday in Abuja.

Speaking in a press statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, on Sunday, the renowned cleric lamented that tribal, religious, and political divisions have severely weakened the country, affecting nearly every sector.

The man of God emphasized that the only thing uniting Nigerians is football, but even that has suffered due to the declining performance of the Super Eagles.

Primate Ayodele linked Nigeria’s growing insecurity and economic struggles to the absence of national unity, describing disunity as a dangerous disease that appears incurable.

“Something needs to be done about Nigeria. Many may not tell the president this, but Nigeria isn’t united in terms of geopolitical zones, religion, tribalism, and politics.

“We are very disturbed in this country. Tribes dislike one another, and this threatens the unity of the nation,” Ayodele said.

READ ALSO:

He warned that if the government does not take the issue of ethnic and religious division seriously, an ethnic crisis may erupt.

To tackle the crisis, Ayodele urged the Tinubu-led administration to restructure the system and consider a referendum to reset Nigeria’s foundation.

“The government will need to restructure the system. They will need to conduct a form of referendum to reset everything. Even if the Igbos get to power tomorrow, there will still be issues. Our unity is seriously threatened,” he noted.

He added that the lack of national unity is evident everywhere, including among those working closely with the president and within the civil service.

“This is why people are being killed daily, why votes will always be one-sided, and why some people who rise to a certain level in life find it difficult to agree on one thing—it’s a disease that seems incurable,” he added

The cleric further stressed the need for spiritual intervention, warning that if disunity is not tackled, Nigeria could experience a revolution.

“We need to address this spiritually because it could lead to a revolution. It’s affecting our economy, the country spiritually, and morally. There is no love in this country; even those working with Tinubu don’t love him,” he added.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with economic and political challenges, Ayodele’s warning serves as a call for urgent national dialogue and reconciliation to prevent further instability.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

