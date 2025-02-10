Unitary Federalism Fueling Hegemony, Corruption In Nigeria – Don

Share

…tasks Govt. on scrapping, revisitation of NYSC

A scholar, Professor Phillip Adetiloye has decried what he described as a failure on the part of governments in Nigeria to build democratic institutions that could address the cultural, economic, religious, and educational differences among the different nationalities.

The don lamented that the setback has allowed corruption, and impunity and thereby propelling economic dwindling in the country.

Adetiloye also declared that the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC has outlived its usefulness and therefore be scrapped or revisited for a more meaningful purpose.

Adetiloye spoke on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital during a press conference while addressing journalists on the state of the nation.

The Ise-Ekiti-born University Lecturer in his paper titled ‘Reform Nigeria or Risk Balkanization’ declared that:“ Nigeria has become a field laboratory for testing the limits of human endurance.

“For decades government policies and programs do not appear to be solving the problems associated with hopelessness in the country. The deplorable economy, poor standard of living, and insecurity of lives and property continue to pose existential threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty”

“The floating of the naira by the CBN is not working, and it will never work even if CBN raises the exchange rate to 5000 Naira to a dollar because the parallel market rate will always be higher than the CBN exchange rate”

The Professor of Crop Science lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy has propelled hyperinflation, saying ‘it was wrong to sell fuel and other petroleum products at internationally competitive prices in Nigeria when salaries of workers in public and private sectors are not internationally competitive.

Adetiloye called on concrete steps to prevent the ultimate consequences of failure said to have occurred “due to decades of corruption, mismanagement of resources, and wrong priorities that enrich the few at the detriment of masses”, adding, ”Our politicians continue to take advantage of our resilience in the face of unimaginable adversities”.

The don who posited that the creation of autonomous local governments and autonomous states can redress the insecurity, extreme poverty, youths and graduate unemployment stated that “From 1966 to date Nigerian economy left the doors open to corruption and impunity by various federal and state actors that continue to bleed Nigeria to death within the contraption of unitary federalism.

“Nigerian unitary federalism has fuelled hegemony, corruption, stealing, and exodus of Nigerians to other countries of the world”.

On the call to scrap NYSC Adetiloye said, ”The extremely poor wages and dehumanization of our graduates in the name of a national youths service makes a mockery of the scheme and hence the need to scrap it.

“Uneducated migrant labourers in Southern Nigeria earn between 125,000 and 200,000 naira per month which is much higher than what University graduates are paid during the so-called national service. National service should not be national suffering.

In the alternative, the NYS program should be revisited and redesigned to support emergency development programs in which our graduates will work side by side with professional experts to solve practical problems confronting the development of agriculture, infrastructure, health and industries in their own geopolitical zones”.

