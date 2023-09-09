Unique Bathroom Storage Ideas

Bathrooms have to store a wide variety of items in limited space. Maintaining order requires creative organizing solutions that provide easy access to daily necessities while curbing clutter. Keep all your essentials in check with these bathroom storage ideas for cabinets, drawers, shelves, and more.

Open Bathroom Storage

Bring order to open shelves with pretty baskets and trays. Sort items by category, such as shower supplies, hair styling tools, and surplus soaps, and stash them in appropriately sized baskets. Attach labels to the fronts as a reminder of what goes where.

Bathroom Drawer Storage

Designate different bathroom drawers to serve specific needs. Use one to store hair- and nail-care supplies, another for dental care and contact lens upkeep, and a third to stash extra towels, for example. Fit each drawer with containers or dividers to keep small items under control and easy to grab.

Floating Shelf Bathroom Storage

In bathrooms that lack countertop space, using vertical storage is crucial to maximizing small square footage. Keep your daily necessities out in the open by making your own stand-up vanity. A floating shelf and a small mirror hung at face-level is the perfect place to hold your nightly routine products. Stock your shelf with makeup remover, cotton swabs, and a small hand towel.

Wicker Basket Storage

Before you splurge on expensive storage solutions, scout the house for everyday items you can use for organizing. For instance, pottery bowls, serving platters, baskets, tin buckets, and glassware offers practicality and character. Leftover packaging containers and jars can also be given a facelift with decorative papers. Group items into containers by type (hair products, cosmetics, cleaning supplies).

Repurposed Storage Cabinet

Repurpose items originally designed for other uses. This trunk, for example, was mounted on legs to bring it up to table-top height. It now keeps bath salts and extra towels dry while serving as display space in the bathroom.

Concealed Bathroom Storage

Get makeup, lotions, and other bath products off the counter and out of sight with a medicine cabinet. This one pro- vides several shelves of storage hidden behind the mirror. It allows easy access to daily-use items while maintaining an orderly look.

Built-In Vanity Storage

In this small bathroom, the vanity’s shallow drawers offer a few extra inches of floor space without giving up much storage capacity. The larger cabinet area below the sink welcomes cleaners and other bath needs. Varying the depth of the drawers keeps items in check without wasting space.

Drawer dividers are also a good way to keep things from becoming a jumbled mess. They ensure you can quickly find what you need in the morning and also reduce over purchasing since everything is easily visible.