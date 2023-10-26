UNIPORT Student Brutally Killed By Boyfriend In Rivers (Video)

The operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a man simply identified as Collins for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Otuene Justina Nkang, a 300-level biochemistry student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), along Road 15, NTA Road, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Three days ago, there were reports of the disappearance of Justina after she was last seen at Prestige Specialist Hospital located at 13 Umuechem Street.

However, the operatives of the command apprehended Collins from his estate while attempting to dispose of the body of his girlfriend, Justina, whom he allegedly murdered. Shockingly, it was reported that he had extracted her eyes, breasts, and private parts.

In response to the security personnel’s alarm, witnesses rushed to the suspect’s residence, where they discovered the remains of Justina, dismembered and packed in sacks that were dripping with blood.

He was whisked to the police station while the deceased’s body parts were taken to the morgue.

