UNIPORT Promotes 46 To Profs, Associate Profs

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has promoted 30 senior academics to the rank of professor and 16 others to associate professor. Vice-Chancellor Owunari Georgewill said yesterday the newly promoted professors had undergone rigorous assessment processes set up by the university.

The Professor said: “The promotions were approved during the 187th meeting of the Governing Council, chaired by the pro-chancellor and chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

”A total of 30 staff members were elevated to the rank of professor, while 16 others were promoted to associate professor.” A breakdown of the promotions shows that the Faculty of Science has seven new professors, the Faculty of Social Sciences, and the Faculty of Management Sciences has five each.

Others are Faculty of College of Health Sciences, five; Faculty of Humanities, four; Faculty of Engineering, three; and Faculty of Pharmaceuticals, one.

In the associate professor (readers’) category, the Faculty of Engineering produced four new readers: The Faculty of Science, three; the Faculty of Education, two; the Faculty of Humanities, two; and the Faculty of Agriculture, one.

