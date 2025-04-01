UNIPORT Hails HYPREP On Progress In Ogoni Cleanup

Share

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has commended the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) for the significant progress made in the cleanup of Ogoniland, as it continues to implement the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoni.

Mao Ohabunwa, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the UNIPORT Governing Council, conveyed the commendation when he led members of the Governing Council, Vice-Chancellor Owunari Georgewill, and the University’s management team on a courtesy visit to the Project Coordination Office (PCO).

The visit was part of the activities marking the institution’s golden jubilee anniversary.

Ohabunwa, while appreciating HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, said that the visit aimed to strengthen the robust relationship between HYPREP and the university in the areas of environmental research, knowledge transfer, and expertise.

He described Zabbey as a worthy ambassador of UNIPORT, given his laudable achievements in implementing the Ogoni Cleanup Programme.

He also promised to support a bill for the establishment of HYPREP as a statutory agency.

In response, Zabbey described the visit as symbolic and inspiring, adding that the project has benefitted immensely from its partnership with the university, particularly through the expertise of lecturers on sabbatical at HYPREP.

“These partnerships extend to the remediation project, where the Department of Geology has provided services in site characterization of some HYPREP sites.

“The Department of Fisheries also conducted a baseline biodiversity assessment of the Bomu Creek preceding the Mangrove Restoration Programme.

“Additionally, researchers from UNIPORT and Rivers State University are working on the Bloody Cockle Culture Project at the African Regional Aquaculture Centre, and postgraduate students from UNIPORT are involved in the Aftercare Project to boost soil fertility after remediation,” he explained.

He further informed the delegation that UNIPORT would participate in the forthcoming Public Health Study of Ogoni, to be conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Acknowledging the university’s significant contributions to the project, including partnerships and the presence of UNIPORT alumni in key management positions, Zabbey emphasized that UNIPORT serves as the technical backbone of HYPREP.

Among other initiatives, he highlighted HYPREP’s commitment to training Ogoni youths, including the provision of education support for 250 Ogoni final-year students and postgraduate scholarships for another 300.

He confirmed that the education support program would continue in 2025.

To further strengthen research collaboration, the project coordinator announced that HYPREP would endow a Chair for Wetland Research at the university.

He noted that this initiative is justified by the need to study the vast wetland and mangrove areas of the Niger Delta, which constitute the largest in Africa and the fifth largest in the world.

“The mangrove restoration programme of HYPREP is part of Nigeria’s nationally determined contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“It also aims to restore ecosystem goods and services and improve the livelihoods of local communities,” he said.

Zabbey assured the visitors that HYPREP remains committed to a sustainable cleanup in Ogoni.

The team also visited the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER) in Wiiyaakara, Khana LGA, where they were impressed by the significant progress made, with the centre now over 80% complete.

Ohabunwa affirmed, “We are convinced by what we have seen, and it aligns with what we had heard before coming here. The quality of work here is world-class.”

Similarly, UNIPORT Vice-Chancellor George Will remarked that by establishing CEER, the Federal Government had demonstrated its commitment to addressing environmental issues.

He noted that UNIPORT would collaborate with the centre in conducting research on environmental remediation.

Zabbey, while appreciating the Governing Council for the visit, stressed that the sustainability of CEER depends on an expanded network of partners, with UNIPORT being a critical stakeholder.

He reiterated HYPREP’s commitment to further collaboration with UNIPORT and other universities to promote knowledge in environmental remediation, build capacity, and provide leadership through CEER.

