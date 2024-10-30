UNIPORT Final Year Student Sentenced To 14 Years

Share

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced Henry Nathaniel Ekanem, a final-year student at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), to 14 years in prison for internet fraud.

Justice A.T. Mohammed delivered the sentence on Wednesday, following Ekanem’s arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate.

The student was sentenced on seven charges of obtaining money under false pretences and impersonation.

According to court records, Ekanem had defrauded victims by impersonating Coran Capsha, a manager of American singer Chris Stapleton, to solicit funds online.

One charge against him highlighted that on September 17, 2024, he obtained $22 from Diana Roskov by misrepresenting his identity on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Upon reading the charges, Ekanem pleaded guilty.

The prosecution, led by counsel A. Abubakar, presented evidence, including witness testimonies and documents, which were accepted as exhibits.

The defence counsel, F.T. Fred-Boufini, pleaded for leniency, noting Ekanem’s status as a first-time offender without a prior criminal history.

Justice Mohammed sentenced Ekanem to two years for each of the seven charges, totalling 14 years, with an option to pay a fine of N200,000 per count into Nigeria’s Consolidated Revenue Account.

Additionally, the judge ordered the forfeiture of all phones recovered from the convict, deeming them proceeds of crime.

Ekanem was also required to swear an affidavit of good behaviour.

Ekanem’s arrest in September 2024 marked the start of his legal troubles after the EFCC operatives apprehended him at Choba, Port Harcourt, for fraudulent online activities.

This conviction underscores the EFCC’s commitment to combating cybercrime and internet fraud, especially among young people.

