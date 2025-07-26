The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Saturday conferred a Doctor of Science Honourary Degree on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and others.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wike and Remi Tinubu received the award at the university’s 50th Anniversary and 35th Convocation on Saturday, July 26.

The lecture topic for the day was ‘The Role of Universities in Nation Building’.

Other recipients of the Honourary Degree include: Aminu Masari (Chairman of TETFund), and Umaru Fintiri (Governor of Adamawa State).