The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) on Saturday conferred a Doctor of Science Honourary Degree on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and others.
Saturday Telegraph reports that Wike and Remi Tinubu received the award at the university’s 50th Anniversary and 35th Convocation on Saturday, July 26.
READ ALSO
- UNIPORT, Police Confirm Killing Of Student By Suspected Security Operatives
- UNIPORT Hails HYPREP On Progress In Ogoni Cleanup
- UNIPORT Promotes 46 To Profs, Associate Prof
The lecture topic for the day was ‘The Role of Universities in Nation Building’.
Other recipients of the Honourary Degree include: Aminu Masari (Chairman of TETFund), and Umaru Fintiri (Governor of Adamawa State).
Please follow and like us:
Tags: HONORARY DEGREE ON FCT MINISTER HONOURY DEGREE ON FIRST LADY Oluremi Tinubu UNIPORT UNIPORT Confers Doctorate Degree On Wike Uniport News