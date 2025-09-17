UNIOSUN Unveils Seven Landmark Projects Ahead Of 15th Convocation

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) is set to commission seven new signature projects as part of activities lined up for its 15th convocation ceremonies, underscoring what the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described as “a new phase of transformation and global competitiveness” for the institution.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Osogbo, Adebooye said the projects, funded through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), internally generated revenue, and the support of the Osun State Government, reflect the university’s commitment to innovation and academic distinction.

The facilities include an iconic Senate Building, a Faculty of Computing and Information Technology Building, twin 500-capacity lecture theatres, and additional lecture halls across Okuku and Ifetedo campuses. Entrepreneurship equipment will also be inaugurated to boost practical learning for students.

“This year’s convocation is historic, not just because we are graduating another set of brilliant students, but because it signals the steady transformation of UNIOSUN into a world-class university.

These projects represent our resilience, vision, and determination to create an enabling environment for teaching, research, and innovation,” Adebooye stated.

He added that the institution successfully completed the 2024/2025 academic session without interruption, processed thousands of results within a month, and maintained its standard of timely graduation for students.

A total of 2,851 degrees and diplomas will be awarded during the ceremonies scheduled between September 17 and 24. Of this number, 49 students will graduate with first-class honours, while 62 doctoral degrees will also be conferred.

The convocation will also feature a lecture by the TETFund Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, titled “Digital Transformation in Higher Education: Building Skills in Graduates for Global Competitiveness.”

Adebooye commended Governor Ademola Adeleke and TETFund for their “unwavering support in repositioning UNIOSUN as a centre of excellence,” while urging the media to continue projecting the institution’s strides.