UNIOSUN To Hold 19th Matriculation Ceremony Thursday

The management of Osun State University, under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, will on Thursday, December 4, 2025, officially matriculate its newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., will be held simultaneously across all colleges of the university.

According to a statement signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ademola Adesoji explained that each College will host its matriculating students at designated venues as follows:

•College of Law, Ifetedo Campus: College Auditorium, Ifetedo

•College of Humanities and Culture, Ikire Campus: College Hall, Ikire

•College of Education, Ipetu-Ijesa Campus: College Hall, Ipetu-Ijesa

•College of Agriculture, Ejigbo Campus: College Hall, Ejigbo

•College of Management and Social Sciences, Okuku Campus: College Hall, Okuku

•College of Health Sciences, Osogbo: College Hall, Isale-Osun Campus

•College of Science, Engineering and Technology, Main Campus: Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Twin Lecture Theatre, Engineering Hall, and Multipurpose Complex I

He added that parents, guardians, and well-wishers attending the ceremony on the Main Campus, Osogbo, are expected to sit at the 1,000-seater auditorium located behind the Senate Building, where the event will be streamed live.

The University assured the public that all necessary logistics have been put in place to ensure a seamless and memorable ceremony, noting that the multi-campus live streaming arrangement further reinforces UNIOSUN’s reputation as a leader in technology-driven education in Nigeria.

Management congratulates the newly admitted students and encouraged them to participate fully in the ceremony, which marks the official beginning of their academic journey in the institution.

Members of the public, particularly parents and guardians, are also advised to contact the respective College Secretaries or Faculty Officers for further enquiries on access and seating arrangements.