UNIOSUN tasks new Provost of PG College, Oyeweso, on diligence, commitment

The pioneer Provost of the College of Humanities and Culture, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof Siyan Oyeweso, has been named the Provost of the Postgraduate College of the university, with a charge to be committed and diligent. The new appointment, which was announced by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor ‘Ayo Clement Adebooye in a release issued on February 20, 2024 by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the university, Ademola Adesoji, has since taken effect from Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Oyeweso, a renowned Professor of History, according to the statement, will report to the Vice-Chancellor for the administration of Postgraduate Studies in the university.

A graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), where he also obtained his M.A. degree and Ph.D, the accomplished Professor of History joined UNIOSUN as one of the Foundation Provosts, and has served the state-owned university in various capacities, holding key positions. Apart from serving as the pioneer Provost of the College of Humanities and Culture, Ikire Campus; Oyeweso also served as the Pioneer Director of UNIOSUN Business School; Pioneer Chairman of the Committee of Provosts, Deans and Directors; Director, Centre for Human Resource Development and LifeLong Learning; Director of Advancement; Senate Representative on the Post-Graduate Board, and member, Development Committee of the University; Chairman, Business Committee of Senate; as well as served on the Governing Council of Osun State University, Abia govt set to establish tuition-free skill acquisition schools among others. The former Dean, Faculty of Arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) is expected to bring to the new assignment a very rich and robust and wealth of experience within the Nigerian University System to bear in the administration of the Postgraduate School. Prof Oyeweso is a Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Academy of Letters.

His outstanding academic achievements and contributions to the field of knowledge and particularly History, have earned him a prestigious reputation within the global academic community. “Renowned for his eloquence and versatility in public speaking, he has received several national and international awards, research grants, and established himself as a leading authority on Nigerian history, politics, religion, and culture, as evidenced by his numerous publications since 1986,” the statement added. Some of his publications include Perspectives on Higher Education and Good Governance in Nigeria (Ibadan: Noirledge Publishing, 2019) jointly edited with Prof. Sola Akinnrinade, and Pivotal Issues in Higher Education Development in Nigeria (University Press Plc, Ibadan, 2020); Oyo: History, Tradition and Royalty (Ibadan, Ibadan University Press, 2021. 201pp.) co-edited with Prof. Olutayo Adesina of University of Ibadan; The Royal Institution in Yoruba Tradition and Popular Culture (Ibadan, John Archers, 2021, 266 pp.) and A Celebration of God’s Grace: Folorunso Alakija @ 70 (Osogbo: UNIOSUN Publishing House, 2021) (which he co-authored with Olukoya Ogen