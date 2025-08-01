UNIOSUN Recruits More Lecturers To Boost Part-Time Programme

…Matriculates over 400 New Students

As part of the efforts to sustain academic rigour, enhance the quality of education and ensure sufficient manpower to support the growth of academic programs, the Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, Prof. Clement Odunayo Adebooye, on Friday, said the institution has recruited more qualified lecturers and increased remuneration for facilitators handling the institution’s part-time degree programmes.

Prof. Adebooye made this disclosure during the 11th matriculation ceremony for part-time students held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osogbo, where over 412 newly admitted students were formally welcomed for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The UNIOSUN VC said: To sustain academic rigour and deliver top-notch instruction, the University has recruited additional qualified lecturers and increased the remuneration of our dedicated facilitators,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“We believe that quality education begins with quality teaching. That’s why we are deliberately investing in our staff to ensure you receive the best academic guidance possible.”

Describing the matriculating students as “ambitious, determined, and forward-looking,” Professor Adebooye commended them for choosing to pursue higher education through the part-time route despite the challenges of balancing academic work with personal and professional responsibilities.

“You have earned your place at UNIOSUN, and we are proud to receive you. Your admission did not come by chance—it came through a rigorous and transparent process,” he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the importance of the part-time programme in the university’s broader vision of inclusive access to quality education. He assured the students that UNIOSUN had taken bold steps to ensure a seamless and fulfilling academic experience.

“Our results processing system is now fully digitised, enabling the timely release of results and graduation without delay. This reflects our commitment to integrity and academic progress,” he noted.

Prof. Adebooye also revealed the recent procurement of a Riso machine and other modern instructional facilities for the Centre for Part-Time Studies, aimed at enhancing the learning environment and administrative operations.

While encouraging students to make good use of available resources and attend lectures regularly, he warned that the university maintains a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of misconduct, including examination malpractice, cultism, and indecent dressing.

“Whether part-time or full-time, being a student of Osun State University is a call to discipline and excellence,” he declared. “We operate on clear-cut rules and regulations that govern student life and academic progress.”

In her remarks, Professor Bosede Akanbi, Director of the Centre for Part-Time Studies and Associate Professor of Economics, highlighted the flexibility and accessibility of the programme, especially for working professionals.

“UNIOSUN offers students the opportunity to work and study simultaneously. Classes are held only on Fridays and Saturdays, allowing working-class individuals to manage both academic and professional responsibilities effectively,” she said.

She described the programme as a “golden opportunity” for anyone seeking academic advancement without sacrificing weekday commitments, and stressed the university’s efficiency in result processing.

“There are no delays. Once students complete their studies, results are promptly processed and released without bureaucratic bottlenecks,” she assured.

The event marked a significant milestone for the institution, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to higher education while maintaining academic excellence.