UNIOSUN: Parents On War Path With Mgt Over Student Loan

ACCUSATION Parents are challenging the management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) over discrepancies in the tuition fees sent to NELFUND and the school fees on the university portal, as well as insistence of the university not to refund the part payment of the tuition fees paid by their wards before disbursement of the loan

Parents are on a war path with the authorities of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, Osun State over alleged discrepancies and lack of transparency in the handling, processing and disbursement of the student loan.

The parents, who alleged some foul play on the part of the university management in the disbursement of the student loan, are also challenging the university authorities over the differences in tuition fees on the university portal and the amount sent to NELFUND as school fees payable by the students.

But, in a swift reaction, the university has denounced the claim or allegation of any form of foul play in the processing and disbursement of the loan at any level. Accordingly, the management insisted that the process from application to disbursement of the student loan in the institution was conducted with utmost transparency in line with the university’s ethos, and in adherence to NELFUND’s regulations and requirements.

The parents, however, in their allegation picked holes in the management’s defence and raised concern over the existing differential in the actual amount of school/tuition fees on the university payment portal and the one disbursed by NELFUND to students.

Speaking with New Telegraph the parents claimed that the amount that the university sent to NELFUND as students’ school fees was higher than the actual tuition fees the university charged the students as appeared on their payment portal, suggesting that there is transparency in the process.

Citing Law Faculty, a parent whose child is a 200-Level Law undergraduate expressed dismay over the development, lamenting the motive of the management to increase the tuition fees sent to NELFUND for loan that the students will pay back.

While querying the reason for such increase, the parent told New Telegraph: “I mean, the management needs to tell the parents the reason for the differential in the amount sent to NELFUND and that of the original school fees charged as appeared on the university payment portal of which the students that do not apply for the student loan are paying.

And, why is the increment for those students taking the loan?” According to the parent, the school fees as appeared on the university portal is about N328,000 for 200-Level Law students, but what the university sent N387,500 to NELFUND as student’s school fees and for which the agency disbursed payment to the university.

“This is a difference of about N60,000. Who is going to be responsible for the payment of the N60,000 increment when eventually the loan is mature for repayment? Is it the university or students, and why is the university doing this in the first instance?” the parents lamented.

The parents further stated: “You can understand the point we are making here. We are not merely talking. The evidence is there and we need an explanation. This issue must be made clear and addressed. Why did they increase the school fees for only students applying for the loan?

Now, the university wants the parents to pay what they did not take, and why is the university management making the students pay back an increment forced on them against their normal tuition fees.

“You have to also realise that the fees are apart from accommodation fees which are charged separately,” the parent added. Meanwhile, in the 2nd Batch – List of Beneficiaries from the university NELFUND Desk Office for Law Faculty, sighted by New Telegraph, N387,500 was the amount disbursed to a 200-Level Law student as appeared on the NELFUND’s disbursement list against the actual or original N328,000 tuition fees charged by the institution.

Apart from the alleged increment in the tuition fees to NELFUND, the parents’ other grouse and which they are accusing the university management of lack of transparency, is the insistence of the management to withhold the refund of part payment of school fees earlier paid to the university by some students before the wards applied for the student loan.

“I have paid almost half of my ward’s tuition fees before we decided to apply for the student loan. Now that the loan has already been disbursed to the university by NELFUND, the management is insisting that the refund would not be made until after the student’s graduation after their clearance,” one of the parents stated.

Expressing foul play in the action of the university, the parents are demanding explanation as to why the university is withholding the money after when the school fees had already been paid by NELFUND, even as they claimed that as stipulated in the NELFUND law that the loan would be repaid to the agency and not the university.

“If that is the law, what right does the university have to withhold the refund of the part payment made before the disbursement of the students’ tuition fees to the institution by NELFUND,” they queried.

Meanwhile, the university has refuted the claim of overloading the students’ tuition fees sent to NELFUND against the original school fees charged the students as uploaded on the university portal.

Speaking on the issue, the university’s Registrar, Mrs Atinuke Abosede Oguntunde, told New Telegraph that the university records are straight forward, open and transparent.

She, however, noted that such a claim or allegation levelled against the university is unfounded and baseless, insisting that as a university, “we are not fraudulent in our dealings as concerned with the student loan, because our cards are open to both parents and students.”

But, while explaining further the university’s position, the NELFUND Desk Officer for the university, Mr Marcus Awobifa, recalled that the university school fees, in the first instance, are charged based on certain variables that range from Faculties (courses) to students’ level.

According to him, for new students in 100-Level and 200-Level (Direct Entry) in the Faculty of Law, they are charged N423,500 tuition fees for the session. Giving further breakdown of the school fees, Awobifa, who is also the Director, University Advancement Office, said this comprises N195,00 as tuition fees; N2,500 as Faculty dues; N15,00 for ICT charges; N7,500 for Library; N5,000 for Students Health Insurance; N7,500 as games charges; N15,000 for examination; N45,000 for laboratory/field trip; N6,000 for GNS materials; N25,000 for entrepreneurial study; as well as fee for matriculation, among others. Again, for Part-Two students in the Faculty of Law, the student’s total school fees excluding hostel or accommodation as confirmed by Awobifa is N328,000.

Also, the breakdown, according to him, is N95,000 for tuition fees; N2,500 for Faculty dues; N8,500 for Library charges; N5,000 for Students Health Insurance; N5,000 for Medical; N8,500 for games; N15,000 for ICT; N15,000 for examination; N30,000 for lab/field trip; N6,000 for GNS materials; N25,000 for entrepreneurial study materials; N11,500 for business registration with CAC; and N1,000 for student insurance, among others.

Awobifa, who reaffirmed that the students’ fund/loan from NELFUND was not overloaded or increased, pointed out that the university generated a voucher for all the students based on their application and amount which each student received or collected and signed.

He noted that this was done before the amount was loaded on their portal for registration on NELFUND portal, saying the parents are also aware and privy to all the processes because of transparency.

“As a university, we will not do anything that will tarnish the image and reputation of our integrity, honesty and transparency the institution is noted for and on the philosophy of the founding fathers of the institution that built the ivory tower,” he added.

While saying that the university has been open in all its dealings and activities as regarding the processing and disbursement of NELFUND student loan to its students, the NELFUND Desk Officer, however, debunked the parents’ claim and allegation, insisting that there is transparency in all the process, and that the university has not in any way loaded the students’ tuition fees.

Again, on the withholding and non-refund of the students’ part payment despite the disbursement by NELFUND, Awobifa said the money would be refunded after the graduation of such students after their clearance. When asked why it should take the management that long to refund the money, Awobifa said:

“The money would be kept in the affected students’ wallets on the university portal and will be refunded after graduation of such students. After the student’s clearance, the student will write to the bursary department and apply for the refund, and the money will be refunded immediately,” he stated.

“It is better to let the parents know this. Let the parents check their wards’ tuition fees properly and they will realise the university did not send different school fees to NELFUND. In fact, what we have done again is to ensure that if any student loses his or her voucher, the university can still track such and prevent the voucher or their money from being tampered with.”

The student loans scheme was introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government in 2023 under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024, which was signed into law by the President on April 3, 2024.

The objective of the student loans scheme for students in public higher institutions in the country is to seek to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

To make the Act more functional, the previous Act, under the Student Loan Act, 2023 (the Repealed Student Loan Act, 2023), was repealed due to some challenges bordering on governance and management, purpose of the loans, eligibility criteria for applicants, method of application, repayment provisions, and recovery of the loans.

The repeal indeed paved the way for the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2024, which provided for the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a corporate body empowered to provide loans to qualified Nigerians for tuition fees, institutional charges, and upkeep during their studies in approved tertiary academic institutions, vocational and skills acquisition institutions in the country.

The NELFUND, the agency saddled with the responsibility to handle and oversee the application and disbursement of the loan facility is also empowered to build, operate, and maintain a diversified pool of funds to provide loans to qualified applicants and ensure access to higher education, vocational training, and skills acquisition.

Under the provision, applicants to the Fund may apply for loans to cover tuition and other fees payable to the institution and monthly maintenance or upkeep allowance payable to the students.

For the repayment of loans by beneficiaries, NELFUND, under the Act has as terms of reference shall not initiate loan recovery efforts until two years after the completion of the applicants’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, among other regulations.

President Tinubu, while launching NELFUND on July 17, 2024, stressed the importance of education as a vital tool in combating poverty and achieving national development, noting that education is the greatest weapon against poverty, providing vision, development, and hope.

He stated that without education, it is impossible to conquer insecurity and achieve success, even as he reiterated that education provides the light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how slow the progress may seem.

The President, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, however, insisted that the government would continue to invest in education in order to empower the citizens and deploy it as a tool against terrorism, banditry and insecurity.

The student loan scheme, according to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NELFUND, Dr Akintunde Sawyerr, is part of the government’s commitment to making tertiary education accessible to all Nigerians, hence President Tinubu’s determination to come up with the initiative so that no Nigerian student anywhere in country should be deprived of the opportunity to acquire tertiary education because of lack of money.

“If we have successful inclusive loans that are necessary for our people to get educated and invest in their own lives, we would have built a fair society and a promise that we will earn a banner without stain to our children,” he stated.

Meanwhile, after concluding the first year of the loan disbursement to students across 240 public institutions, NELFUND, some education pundits and stakeholders are expressing concern over exclusion of students from private institutions that are not captured in the loan scheme.

So far, Sawyerr, who had explained that the application portal for 2024/2025 would open on February 22, after the closure of application portal on February 21, 2025 for the 2023/2024 application process, said the loan for tuition fees is disbursed directly to the institution, while the N20,000 monthly upkeep allowance is paid to students’ bank accounts.

He had said: “As part of our commitment to efficiency, transparency and continuous improvement, we formally announce the closure of the 2023/2024 application cycle on our student loan portal.

This marks a critical transition as we prepare to open the 2024/2025 application cycle. As part of concerns of loan repayment in the event of a beneficiary’s death, “the law provides that, if the very person dies, that loan is not transferred to the family or anyone else, and the loan is wiped out.”

Speaking recently at a sensitisation programme organised for Edo State students in conjunction with the Edo State Ministry of Education, which took place at the Edo State University in Iyamoh, MD said NELFUND had disbursed about N35 billion to 261,000 students across the nation since the inception of the loan scheme in 2024.

He said: “So far, we have disbursed over N22 billion in institutional fees that is money paid to institutions, while we have disbursed about N11 billion in upkeep that goes up every month which amounted to about N35 billion in total.” According to him, NELFUND has received about 520,000 registrations and about 419,000 applications, while it has processed and paid 261,000 students both up-keep and institutional fees.

Sawyerr, who noted that NELFUND has enough funds to meet Nigerian students’ loans’ need as long as they are eligible students in any public tertiary institutions in the country, stated: “We are very well funded; the political will demonstrated by Mr President to allow us to access funds outside the statutory allocation is well commended.

