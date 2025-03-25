New Telegraph

  3. UNIOSUN Mourns As…

UNIOSUN Mourns As 5 Students Die In Auto Crash

The management of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of five students of the institution in a road accident that occurred on Sunday which occurred around Balogun Area, before Unity School at Ikire, Osun State.

The accident involving a luxurious bus traveling from Ibadan and an 18-seater passenger bus from Osogbo resulted in multiple fatalities, including the UNIOSUN students.

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, stated that according to reports from the Nigeria Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the accident was caused by the head-on collision of the two buses, leading to a severe impact that claimed the lives of several passengers.

“Our university management, upon receiving this distressing news, swiftly dipatched a team to the scene to identify and support any of our students involved in the accident.

“Regrettably, we confirm the loss of the students, while one other student, a 200-level student of Medicine and Surgery, survived the accident and is currently receiving medical attention,” Adesoji added.

