UNIOSUN Matriculates 12,000 Freshers

The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, has urged newly admitted students to avoid behaviors that could tarnish the university’s reputation.

Prof. Adebooye gave the warning during the institution’s 2025/2026 matriculation ceremony at the Main Campus in Osogbo, where 12,000 freshers took the matriculation oath. He charged students to uphold integrity, discipline, and academic excellence throughout their stay.

Welcoming the students into UNIOSUN’s academic community of 17 faculties and 118 fully accredited bachelor’s degree programs, the VC noted that 41,000 candidates applied for admission, with only 12,000 offered spaces—representing roughly 30 percent of applicants. “You are among the successful 30 percent, but this is only the beginning. Prove yourselves through hard work, discipline, and commitment,” he said.

Prof. Adebooye highlighted the university’s strict standards, emphasizing zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, indiscipline, improper dressing, fraud, and destruction of property. He instructed freshers to maintain neat dressing and behave responsibly at all times.

The VC also cautioned students on the misuse of social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and WhatsApp. “Posting negative content about this university is self-demarketing. When issues arise, contact university officials instead of sharing them online. Preserve the integrity and good name of this institution,” he said.

On welfare and financial support, Prof. Adebooye encouraged students to explore available opportunities, including the National Education Loan Fund and UNIOSUN’s work-study programs. The university also offers over 300 scholarships and external scholarship opportunities for qualified students.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that the university will soon unveil its ultra-modern Medical Research and Training Hospital, donated by Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija, describing it as a major boost to academic and healthcare development.

In his address to parents and guardians, Prof. Adebooye expressed gratitude for entrusting their children to UNIOSUN, assuring them of the university’s commitment to providing a safe and conducive learning environment.

“We are proud because we achieve what many institutions cannot. Your wards are in safe hands, and we are here to support their success,” he said.