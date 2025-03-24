UNIOSUN Loses Five Students To Road Accident

Share

No fewer than five Students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred around Balogun Area, before Unity School, Ikire, Osun State.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, March 23, 2025, involved a luxurious bus travelling from Ibadan and an 18-passenger bus from Osogbo.

The collision resulted in multiple fatalities, including five UNIOSUN Students.

Confirming the tragic incident, the University management expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

According to the management, the students who died in the accident were identified as Olagbemide Dotun, a 200-level Student of Software Engineering; Suleiman Farouq Adedayo, a 400-level student of Law; Ogundare Pelumi, a 300-level Student of Public Health; Ogundare Elijah, a 100-level Student of Mechanical Engineering; and Olawuyi Mary, a 200-level Student of Nursing.

A statement released by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, noted that reports from the Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) indicated that the accident was caused by a head-on collision between the two buses, leading to a severe impact that claimed several lives.

“Our university management, upon receiving this distressing news, swiftly dispatched a team to the scene to identify and support any of our students involved in the accident.

“However, one of our students, Olagbemide Damilola, a 200-level student of Medicine and Surgery, survived the accident and is currently receiving medical attention,” Adesoji added.

The Nigerian Police have confirmed a total of ten fatalities from the accident.

Osun State University is working closely with relevant authorities to gather more details on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The Institution is also providing moral and logistical support to the bereaved families, including assistance with funeral arrangements for the deceased students.

The tragic loss has deeply shaken the university community.

The management extended its thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of the deceased, urging students, staff, and the entire university community to remain calm and supportive during this difficult time.

Osun State University assured that it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

The University also extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, praying that they find strength and solace in this moment of sorrow.

