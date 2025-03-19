UNIOSUN Debunks Discrepancies In Student Loan Disbursement

Share

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has debunked the allegations regarding discrepancies in the student loan disbursement process.

It categorically refuted any claims of foul play, lack of transparency, or unfair treatment of students and parents. The management, while reacting to a story published yesterday by New Telegraph, said that UNIOSUN operates with the highest level of transparency in all its financial dealings, including the processing and disbursement of funds from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

In the statement, titled: “UNIOSUN Remains Transparent on Students Loan,” which was signed by the University Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, said:

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has taken note of the allegations regarding discrepancies in the student loan disbursement process and wishes to categorically refute any claims of foul play, lack of transparency, or unfair treatment of students and parents”.

It, therefore, urged the public to disregard any misinformation and assure the stakeholders that UNIOSUN would continue to uphold integrity in all its dealings.

The statement reads in part: “Instead of going to the pages of newspapers or social media to tarnish the good reputation of the university, we call on any aggrieved parent or stakeholder to take advantage of the open-door policy of the university, ensuring that students, parents and stakeholders seek clarifications regarding any concerns they may have.”

