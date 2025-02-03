Unions Fault Corruption Allegations Against JAMB By Ex-Staff

Share

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), JAMB chapter, have faulted the allegations of corruption and financial misconduct levelled against the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), by a former member of staff, Yisa Usman.

NASU and ASCSN in a statement signed by their branch chairmen Comrade Andrew Onakpa and Comrade Ebenezer Ayelabola respectively on Monday in Abuja, noted that Usman’s intent was to tarnish the reputation of the Board and undermine the welfare initiatives established by the Management through various approvals.

The statement partly reads: “We assert with full authority that the allegations being spread by Mr Usman are baseless and aimed solely at discrediting the Board. His claims that funds are being misallocated to individuals are nothing more than a desperate attempt to disrupt the functioning of the Board.

“Mr Usman should explain how staff received payments prior to 2016 if not through their personal accounts, including his own. Since the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), staff members, including Mr. Usman, received advances directly into their personal accounts. We challenge him to provide evidence to the contrary.

“His assertion that the Board has self-declared as a Government Owned Enterprise (GOE) is a clear indication of his misunderstanding. The Federal Government has designated the Board as a GOE through existing laws, and the Board must comply with government mandates. This reflects Mr Usman’s ignorance of governmental operations.

“While he criticizes the staff housing scheme and other welfare initiatives, he fails to recognize that government regulations do not prohibit the introduction of housing schemes for individual home acquisition in the form of grants and loans. What is restricted is government ownership and maintenance of official housing.

“The Unions are aware that Mr Usman has submitted petitions to various government bodies, all of which have conducted thorough investigations and cleared the Board of any wrongdoing.

“These bodies include the Office of the Immediate Past Vice-President of Nigeria, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Auditor General of the Federation. Each of these investigations found the Board to be compliant and above reproach.

“When these authorities issued their findings, which cleared the Board, Mr. Usman resorted to disparaging them instead of accepting the outcomes. It is evident that he is being used as a pawn by those who wish to undermine the management of the Board.

“We urge the Management of the Board to remain focused and disregard Mr. Usman’s desperate attempts to vent his frustrations. Since his dismissal, which was mandated by the Federal Ministry of Education, he has made defamatory remarks about various officials, resulting in two separate prosecutions by the police for providing false information and defaming a police officer.

“Rather than show remorse, he continues to engage in the very behaviours for which he is being prosecuted, disseminating false and malicious information to damage the Board’s reputation.

“It is ironic that Mr Usman, who was in charge of five out of six divisions of the finance department during a time of significant financial misconduct, is now attempting to position himself as a moral authority.

“He did not raise concerns about the Board’s practices until he was reassigned in 2017, despite the rampant corruption that was later uncovered, including substantial recoveries made by the current management from his tenure with millions of naira including the houses presently occupied by the National Senior Secondary Education Commission in Maitama, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in Garki and the Board’s Abuja Zonal office Complex in Kado, Life Camp are recoveries quietly made by the present management from Mr Yisa golden era.

“The Unions strongly advise those supporting Mr Usman in this misguided endeavour to cease their actions. We will not passively observe as he attempts to undermine the integrity that the current management has worked hard to establish. If the management does not take decisive action, the Unions will intervene to protect the reputation of the Board. Enough is indeed enough.”

Share

Please follow and like us: