Unions Dismiss Corruption Allegation Against JAMB

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) yesterday debunked the allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A sacked JAMB Deputy Director of the body Yisa Usman had vowed to expose corruption in the body despite the threat and intimidation against him.

However, in a statement, the union challenged him to substantiate his accusations, pointing out that all JAMB staff, including him, received payments directly into their personal accounts before 2016.

The groups said: “We assert with full authority that the allegations being spread by Usman are baseless and aimed solely at discrediting the Board.

“His claims that funds are being misallocated to individuals are nothing more than a desperate attempt to disrupt the functioning of the Board.

“Usman should explain how staff received payments prior to 2016 if not through their personal accounts, including his own.

Since the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), staff members, including Usman, received advances directly into their personal accounts. We challenge him to provide evidence to the contrary.”

