Unions direct aviation workers to withdraw services

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has directed Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to commence immediate strike from today following poor wages.

The union in a circular sent to the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Commissioner of Police, Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command and obtained by New Telegraph said the withdrawal of service was inevitable. The circular, which was signed by Ocheme Aba, the General Secretary, NUATE, lamented that AVSEC who are mostly graduates are paid paltry N30,000 monthly