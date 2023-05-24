Unions Accuse Outgoing Administration Of Setting Booby Traps In Aviation Sector

…says concession of airports lacks transparency

Various unions in the aviation sector have accused the outgoing administration of setting booby traps with its last-minute decisions, aimed at leading the incoming administration to disaster.

The General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Ocheme Aba, Deputy General Secretary, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Comrade Frances Akinjole, Secretary-General Association of Nigeria Aviation. Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, and the National Secretary Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) FAAN branch, Comrade Emeka Njoku, accused while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to them, the purported concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano to Corporacion American Airports Consortium was not only a one-man show, but it lacks transparency.

While insisting that the Ministry of Aviation has no authority to carry out a concession as it does not own, or run, any airport in Nigeria, the unions added that the three labour issues around the concession of airports are far from being resolved, the move was a contempt of court as the entirety of the airports’ concession program was presently a subject of legal action by the unions at the National Industrial Court, Lagos Jurisdiction.

Advising “buyers to beware,” they warned that anyone or entity who decides to proceed to commit any form of resources towards the concession programme would only be engaging in sheer wastefulness, as the claimed approval of the FEC, if such really exists, was a non-starter.

They said “We believe that members of the Federal Executive Council were overcome by the spirit of Camaraderie as institutionalized in the present posture of the outgoing government for last minute bonanza for its principal officers, and so failed to scrutinize the request brought before it by the Hon. Minister of Aviation.

“If the Council did it would have availed itself of publicly available information and materials which our unions have persistently put before members of the Council and the Public about the many legally, economically, and socially untenable aspects of the airports’ concession program of the Ministry of Aviation, and which are inimical to both orderly development of Nigerian airports and Nigeria’s social economic interest.”

“By the dictates of the governing Act of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), ownership and management of all Federal Government airports are fully vested in the Authority; not the Ministry. On the other hand, the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) procedure document states, with respect to the agency that wishes to concession a facility that, The public entity should have enabling authority to transfer its responsibility – enabling legislative and policy framework OR an Administrative Order to that effect.

“By the combined import of the FAAN Act and the ICRC procedures manual, it is evidently manifest that the entire airports’ concession is based on an incurably faulty foundation. For, there is no doubt that it is the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, not the Ministry of Aviation, that has the power to transfer its responsibility to a would-be concessionaire.

“It is also FAAN, not the Ministry, which has the requisite “legislative & policy framework” for such. And, there exists no “Administrative order” which grants authority to the Ministry to usurp the powers of FAAN in a particular respect. As a matter of fact, for a PPP project by an agency, the only role prescribed for a Minister by the ICRC is that the Agency “

would submit the FBC (Full Business Case) through the line Minister for approval.

“Therefore, if the claim that the FEC has approved the concession of NAIA and MAKIA has any substance, then the FEC has indeed been misguided in its decision, and that action cannot amount to anything than a nullity.”