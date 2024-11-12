Union To FG: Intervene In Power Disconnection At UCH

Share

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) Chairman Oladayo Olabampe has appealed to the Federal Government to help the institution solve its power outage issue.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ibadan that the hospital needed assistance to survive. There has not been power at UCH since October 26, when the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnected the hospital due to accumulated debts.

Olabampe, who decried the bill from IBEDC as alarming and outrageous for a hospital such as UCH, said the government had to assist the health facility by stepping in.

