Union Shutdown Kano Electricity Coy KEDCO Indefinitely

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Kano State Chapter has shutdown the State Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) over failure to remits pension for the last 72 months indefinitely.

Leading the picketing of the Electricity Distribution Company, the Northwest Chairman of the Union, Comrade Ado Riruwai, said they cannot allowed refusal of remittance of pension money by the company.

At the same time Ado Riruwai worries that the Kano Electricity Company has taken upon itself victimization of Union leaders, who want to speak on behalf of Staff.

He said this act is tantamount to imperialism and wickedness against the rights of Workers as enshrined in the Nigeria Constitution to victimized anybody who wants his freedom at works.

In the same vein the Electricity Employees Union, accused the Company of refusal to provide Medicare for Workers, despite the hazard of Jobs at the KEDCO.