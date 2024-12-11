Union Seeks NLC’s Support On Seafarers’ Pension, Unmanned Jetties

Share

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has requested the support of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to pressurise government to address delay in the payment of pension to aged seafarers of the defunct Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL), funding of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and promoting safety of inland water ways, resuscitation of tally clerks and onboard ship security gangway men pooling system.

It noted identified other issues to be addressed to include unmanned jetties, which constitute avenue for revenue leakage and implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustment.

The President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, who disclosed this at the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, also warned parastatals, companies and other external agents to steer clear of the union upcoming elections next year.

He added that government should take action on the renewal of licences of terminal operators, manning of dry ports, near extinction of junior employees in Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and the need to employ them.

Adeyanju lamented that these issues had been brought to the authorities concerned to no avail.

On the union’s elections in March 2025, he stressed the importance of maintaining the culture of integrity of the democratic process laid down by the previous leaders to safeguard the union’s democratic legacy while preserving the stability of the maritime sector.

He added: “I wish to use this medium to appeal to companies, individuals, stakeholders, agencies and parastatals not to indulge in acts capable of destabilising the sound peace we currently enjoy in the sector.

“Our electoral process is democratic and stands on a tradition of the delegate process which we strictly abide by in accordance with our constitution.

We therefore, appeal for non-interference from any external agent outside of the one recognised by our constitution.

“I want to use this medium to implore all of us to remember the sacrifices of our past heroes who, through sheer will, understanding, tolerance, and prioritising our collective good over individual gain, embraced reforms which have transformed into the peace and gains we currently enjoy today in the maritime sector.”

