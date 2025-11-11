Union Protests Against Sacked AEDC 800 Employees

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) yesterday decried the recent mass retrenchment of 800 employees of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) under its restructuring scheme.

The union said the restructuring fell short of the agreement between the Unions and Management anchored on mutual trust.

In a statement, the acting General Secretary Dominic Igwebike called for a comprehensive review of the entire restructuring process in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Management and the Unions.

He expressed concern on terminating such a large number of workers amid current economic difficulties.

The union said: “The number involved is unacceptably high, taking into consideration the current economic reality in the country and the manpower gap in the company.

“The figure undermines workers’ livelihoods and the sustainability of the workforce. “Some workers on the retrenchment list have no business being on it,” Igwebike said.