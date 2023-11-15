Union Leaders Shut Down FCTA, Block Minister’s Gate

The Joint Union Actions Committee ( JUAC) an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) on Wednesday grounded activities at the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), blocking the Minister’s main gate.

The union leaders on a solidarity rally with NLC, used their vehicles to block the gate, chasing workers and other visitors away from the premises.

New Telegraph observed that the blockade which lasted between 8 am to 4 pm, was said to be a strong statement backing the actions of NLC.

The JUAC President, Mutilukoro Korede, said the action will continue till their demands were met.

Matilukuro called on President Tinubu to cut short his trip and return to Nigeria and do the needful.

“The brutalization of the NLC President should be condemned in its entirety and the culprits be arrested and prosecuted, particularly the Police officers involved and other individuals.”

According to him, the second reason for the strike is the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal and that government should re-strategise.

“The hardship in the land has become unbearable, the fuel price hike is uncalled for. Right now Nigerians are in pain. They are paying someone N30,000 as a minimum wage and he is going to spend between N60,000 and N70,000 for transportation only from where he lives to the office, how does he survive? The mathematics is no longer adding up.”