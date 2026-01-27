Union Dicon Salt Posts Q4 Loss But Improves Year-To-Date Performance

Union Dicon Salt Plc recorded a loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 but achieved an improved year-to-date performance, supported by other operating income and cost management, according to its unaudited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted revenue of ₦10.20 million, while cost of sales slightly exceeded this at ₦10.31 million, resulting in a marginal gross loss of ₦0.10 million. Other operating income of ₦53.52 million helped cushion the weak core revenue; however, administrative expenses remained high at ₦90.25 million. Consequently, Union Dicon Salt recorded a loss before tax of ₦36.73 million for the quarter, compared with a loss of ₦102.42 million in the same period of 2024. Loss after tax also narrowed to ₦36.73 million, down from ₦103.76 million a year earlier.

On a year-to-date basis, revenue rose to ₦13.63 million, while cost of sales increased to ₦23.09 million, resulting in a gross loss of ₦5.48 million. Other operating income declined to ₦292.37 million from ₦456.79 million in 2024, while administrative expenses fell to ₦238.55 million from ₦491.05 million. The company reported a profit before tax of ₦15.62 million, a significant improvement from a loss of ₦38.26 million in 2024. After tax, Union Dicon Salt posted a loss of ₦17.10 million, an improvement from a profit of ₦67.03 million the previous year.

The company’s statement of financial position showed total assets of ₦12.53 billion, dominated by cash and cash equivalents of ₦12.19 billion. Property, plant and equipment increased to ₦255.85 million from ₦47.46 million, reflecting ongoing capital expenditure.

However, current liabilities rose to ₦14.00 billion, largely due to trade and other payables of ₦13.92 billion, resulting in net current liabilities of ₦1.47 billion. Total equity remained negative at ₦1.40 billion, weighed down by accumulated revenue reserves of ₦1.85 billion, highlighting the company’s weak capital position.

Cash flow pressures persist as cash flow from operating activities remained negative at ₦51.22 million in Q4 2025, compared with a positive inflow of ₦591.06 million in the same period of 2024.

Investing activities recorded a net cash outflow of ₦92.52 million, mainly due to pre-operational factory expenses and purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents fell sharply to ₦200.16 million at the end of the quarter, down from ₦641.84 million a year earlier.